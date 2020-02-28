Lorenzo Gagli in dispute in Oman Open after the scare of coronavirus | Golf news

Watch the third round of the Oman Open live at Sky Sports Golf from 8 a.m. on Saturday





Lorenzo Gagli mixed five birdies with three bogeys in his second round 70

Lorenzo Gagli left behind his fear of health while facing in the intermediate stage of the Oman Open.

The 34-year-old Italian is four shots away from those who set the pace, Stephen Gallacher and Rasmus Hojgaard, in five low after following his opening round 69 with a 70 second round at Al Mouj Golf.

Gagli is relieved to return to action after he was only given permission to play in the tournament on Thursday morning after the results of his coronavirus tests turned negative.

He had entered self-isolation on Wednesday as a precaution after showing flu-like symptoms, while his hotel roommate, Edoardo Molinari, was also isolated in a separate room as an additional precaution.

Gagli said on the official website of the European Circuit: "It was a strange situation, but I would like to thank all the staff of the European Circuit, including Keith Pelley, tournament director Miguel Vidaor and my friend Paolo de la Feld of player relations , as well as the Ministry of Health in Oman, which has done an incredible job because now I am playing the tournament. It was a strange situation but I am very happy to be in the field and play golf.

Gagli with his Italian partner Eduardo Molinari

"After the test was negative and I discovered that I could play, when I was on the golf course I felt really relaxed, which helped me a lot. Playing with Edoardo also helped because we are very good friends. Our game is very similar, so which has been easier to play in the last two days. "

Molinari, who expressed relief after receiving approval on Thursday, is tied for 29th in two below after opening 70 with a par 72 level.