Loren Gray shares what it was like to be in the Taylor Swift music video

There are videos of TikTok and then there are Taylor Swift music videos.

Earlier this week, pop culture fans were captivated by the latest music superstar video for their hit song "The Man."

And while the cameos of Dwayne La Roca Johnson and Taylor's father were great, many were excited to see the TikTok star Loren Gray Appear in the clip and deliver an epic eye roll. For those who wonder how the collaboration came about, we have some answers.

"We had a director who communicated by email about being part of a music video, but he didn't know what it was for. And then the director was Taylor Swift," Loren revealed to E! Exclusive news at the Betsey Johnson X Loren Gray 2020 Prom Collection garden party. "I got there and I really didn't know what was going on. She approached me and was dressed as a man. I never met Taylor as Taylor. I met Tyler."

Loren continued: "She came and said:" Oh my God. Thank you so much for doing this. I love your videos. "And it was a woman's voice. And I thought, oh, that's Taylor Swift."