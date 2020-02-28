Loren Gray shares what it was like to be in the Taylor Swift music video

There are videos of TikTok and then there are Taylor Swift music videos.
Earlier this week, pop culture fans were captivated by the latest music superstar video for their hit song "The Man."
And while the cameos of Dwayne La Roca Johnson and Taylor's father were great, many were excited to see the TikTok star Loren Gray Appear in the clip and deliver an epic eye roll. For those who wonder how the collaboration came about, we have some answers.
"We had a director who communicated by email about being part of a music video, but he didn't know what it was for. And then the director was Taylor Swift," Loren revealed to E! Exclusive news at the Betsey Johnson X Loren Gray 2020 Prom Collection garden party. "I got there and I really didn't know what was going on. She approached me and was dressed as a man. I never met Taylor as Taylor. I met Tyler."
Loren continued: "She came and said:" Oh my God. Thank you so much for doing this. I love your videos. "And it was a woman's voice. And I thought, oh, that's Taylor Swift."
Taylor is just one of the 39 million people who follow Loren on TikTok. She also has about 19 million followers on Instagram.
"She said," I see your videos and your facial expressions are perfect. "It was great to be recognized by someone who doesn't have to fully recognize me," Loren shared with us at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood. "She is genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, the friendliest person I've ever met. She is a business woman and when she says she ran it, she ran it. It was Taylor Swift who made the decisions. It was great."
Linnea Stephan / BFA.com
The music video for "The Man,quot; was released on a very significant anniversary. On February 27, 1922, the Supreme Court confirmed Amendment 19, the voting rights of women. Taylor referred to number 19 in his music video earlier in the week.
"The song is so powerful in itself and the concept of the music video is so bright. Being a man and being applauded for all these things when you're not even doing anything super special and then, in the end, being the director was the turn of the plot … I think it's such a strong message in itself, "Loren explained. "But in terms of what I am in the video, if you had told me four years ago that I would be in a Taylor Swift music video, it would probably have been as if you were lying. Then I say that everything is possible and I am living proof of that." .
Looking ahead, Loren is preparing for the launch of Betsey Johnson's new graduation collection. Available on the Macys and Betsey website starting Monday, the collection includes jewelry, shoes, bags and dresses for the great school dance.
"I think the collection is super colorful," Loren joked while wearing a pink dress from the collection. "I feel there is something for everyone."
And who knows: maybe "The Man,quot; will be played in school dances across the country later this season.
"The highlight of the whole experience was seeing Taylor in action. It's really inspiring to see someone who has come so far as an artist to be so humble and take the time to treat everyone kindly," Loren shared. "I think that really says something. My favorite part of the whole experience was just watching her do her thing … I was living her best life and I think that was really inspiring for me and I hope everyone else can take that away too. She It is brilliant ".
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML6616501c693ee5bba7e674e3c6b34c9413%