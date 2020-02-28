Look at Sonam Kapoor's warm message for his mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on her birthday

There is no doubt that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are an adorable couple. They got married in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. From spending quality time with each other's families to taking exotic vacations together, these two are constantly giving Internet users some real partner goals. And today, the actress has published something special in her social networks that demonstrates even more the love that the couple shares for the families of others.

As Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja's birthday is celebrated today, Sonam has written a special note for her. Sonam wanted her and described her as a loving, elegant and kind-hearted person in her note. He expressed his gratitude to Priya Ji for bathing her and Anand with love and incredible food. The actress has also shared some old family photos along with the publication. Check out Sonam's post here:

Now with such a lovely message, we have no doubt that it will surely be a special day for Priya Ahuja on her birthday!