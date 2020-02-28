Look at Alayah and Victoria P. Fight against women.

"How well do the girls in the contest really know each other?" the drama continues Women say it all.

The BachelorThe most confusing drama of the season came from Alayah and Victoria P., when Victoria said she really didn't know Alayah at all, and Alayah said they were very good friends who even went to Las Vegas together once. Peter tried to get some clarity about the situation, but it never really cleared up, which is exactly what Women say it all is for.

ME! News has an exclusive glimpse of his confrontation, in which Alayah reveals how deep this supposed friendship is

"One of the things we had said before getting into this is hey, you have full permission to check me out before it destroys me. You have permission to tell me," says Alayah, frustrated because the first time she heard there The complaints about her were Peter and not his friend.

"I take full responsibility for not doing that," says Victoria. "I think what many of us saw is something like what I saw, and I'm not perfect, and I'm 100% human."