Long Beach man moves to Tanzania to support nonprofit hospital – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Driven by the desire to give back to the medical profession, a man from Long Beach uprooted his life to move to rural Tanzania to help a nonprofit hospital spread his message even more.

That man, Robert Kovacs, directs communications from the Foundation for African Medicine and Education, an organization that ensures that members of the Karatu community have access to affordable and quality medical care.

"I've always been interested in doing a job that helps other people," Kovacs said.

In his role, Kovacs directs the social media campaign that helps with fundraising that allows the hospital to treat more than 28,000 patients per year.

"Working here has been really rewarding," Kovacs said. "For me, it's a way of giving back."

Kovacs said his own experience seeking emergency medical attention inspired him to work in the remote hospital.

"I had a bicycle accident and I ended up losing the third bone in my middle finger," he said. "I almost fainted from the loss of blood before arriving at Memorial Hospital, and that was only like a 15-minute, 10-minute trip."

In Karatu, patients often travel by taxi or on foot to see doctors and get routine tests.

"Before FAME was established here, there were three doctors for a population of 220,000 people," Kovacs said.

Opened as an outpatient clinic in 2008 by Dr. Frank Artress and his wife Susan Gustafson, both of California, the hospital has grown to offer CT scans and X-rays, both uncommon in rural Tanzania, and employs 159 locals .

"I consider FAME my home," said Dr. Anne Ghati. "FAME is where my heart is."

Kovacs lives in volunteer housing at FAME and said he was slowly learning Swahili, the local language.