Local kindergarten children celebrate Black History Month – Up News Info Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Southfield Christian School elementary students celebrate Black History Month by learning about the creators of history and meeting future community educators.

Throughout the month of February, kindergarten teachers Olivia Alfredson and Jane Cagwin students have met with local African Americans in all walks of life, from the first responders to the newsroom producers.

%MINIFYHTML044368cf10b3666a5159ba79705cc91711% %MINIFYHTML044368cf10b3666a5159ba79705cc91712%

Each guest presents a brief presentation about their work or what their typical day is like. Guests are also encouraged to bring artifacts, photos, uniforms or accessories to help students better understand each profession.

Once the presentation is completed, students have the opportunity to ask some general questions about the guest's work and then take a picture with the guest.

The photo is printed and pasted in his "My Future Shapers Autograph Book,quot; with an autograph of each guest. and receive an autograph for his book Black History Month.

SCS kindergarten students told Bria Brown, Up News Info 62 / CW50 digital producer, during the last week of February that they had two snow days, "they work on computers with applications,quot; and are always "kind to each other. " in class.

For more information about Southfield Christian, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.