Live match preview – Hull City vs Leeds 02.29.2020

Hull will face Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Helmet forward Tom Eaves was ruled out of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship match with Leeds after he was told his season was over. The 28-year-old suffered damage to the ankle ligament in the 2-1 loss last weekend at Preston and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, joining Eric Lichaj and Herbie Kane on the sidelines with similar problems.

Head coach Grant McCann, who will have Mallik Wilks available to him once again after he was not eligible to play against Barnsley's mid-week club, is also waiting for news about the losses of the 1-1 loss. 0 before the Tykes. With fellow defender Reece Burke (calf) already ruled out, Jon Toral suffered a hamstring injury and Jordy De Wijs limped with a damaged calf muscle, and all three are being evaluated.

Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa will play a waiting game with midfielder Kalvin Phillips after the 1-0 victory was lost Wednesday night at Middlesbrough with the injury that forced him out of the first half of the victory Saturday about Reading. Phillips was expected to be available at Riverside Stadium, but the morning of the game was ruled out and Bielsa would not risk him.

Striker Jean-Kevin Augustin was also out of the trip to Teesside with a hamstring problem and will do it again. Meanwhile, midfielder Adam Forshaw will miss the rest of the season after undergoing hip surgery.

Recent form

Hull has been dragged into the championship relegation battle this month, with a 1-0 loss to Barnsley midweek, leaving them without victories in their last nine games.

In stark contrast, Leeds is getting closer to automatic promotion. Marcelo Bielsa's men are undefeated in their last three, each of which has won by zero.

What the managers said …

Helmet Grant McCann: "Confidence is a great thing in life, football doesn't matter. Right now, we have a low group, but it is our job to pick them up. We have to pick them up and go again. In difficult times you have to stay together and stay strong The belief has to run throughout the group.

"We are not stupid. We know the position we are in. It is probably the longest career as a player or coach I have had without winning. There has already been a lot of negativity in the last two months, but we have no excuses. We know that we have not acted , It's as simple as that ".

Leeds Marcelo Bielsa: TBC

Opta statistics

Hull failed to score in his last two home league games against Leeds, drawing 0-0 in January 2018 and losing 0-1 last season.

Leeds is looking to record a league double over Hull for the first time since the 1989-90 season, when they won promotion from the second level.

Leeds last played in a leap year in 2016, losing 4-0 against Brighton and Hove Albion under Steve Evans.

Hull does not win in 10 games in all competitions: 11 have not passed without a victory since February 2010.

Leeds won their last three league games 1-0: they last won four consecutive league games 1-0 in December 1964.

Hull is one of three championship teams that has not yet won at home in 2020, along with Middlesbrough and Reading.

Prutton's prediction

You have to worry about Hull. Only four points separate themselves and the descent zone now after a series of alarming forms.

Leeds is doing enough. They have won three 1-0 games in a row. It's not easy for their fans, but as long as they keep winning, that's all that matters! They should win here again, they could even score more than once!

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (6/1 with Sky Bet)