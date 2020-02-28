Listen: Lady Gaga Music Video and more from Daily Pop The Podcast

%MINIFYHTML3f53044182cb2fd18bb3831666621c6311% %MINIFYHTML3f53044182cb2fd18bb3831666621c6312%

Kris Jenner talks about her favorite daughter in Ellen, the former Lady Gaga BF talks – Daily Pop 02/27/20

Jennifer Garner's new boyfriend reportedly felt uncomfortable after Ben Affleck regretted her. David Beckham talks about his wife Victoria. The new girlfriend of Lady Gaga's new man reacts to her romance with an article in the New York Times. In addition, Kris Jenner chooses her favorite daughter in Ellen and Hilary Duff mentions the drama with the restart of Lizzie McGuire. Also, Tia Mowry stops.

T. Swift points to Kimye again, does Paris Hilton Influencer original ?, Dr. Oz speaks Coronavirus – Daily Pop 02/26/20

Taylor Swift releases a teaser photo for her new music video "The Man,quot; and looks suspiciously like Kim and Kanye's hallway, Pete Davidson talks about dating Ariana Grande, and Paris Hilton calls herself the original influencer. Also, Dr. Oz stops to talk about meat with Mark Wahlberg about his opinions about breakfast. Toni Braxton talks about living with Lupus.

The lawyer talks about Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict, Hilary Duff v. Paps, Single Drama – Daily Pop 02/25/20

Criminal lawyer Sara Azari explains the precedent in Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict and explains that with her multiple charges, she will not serve her crimes simultaneously, she will accumulate. Dwayne Wade reveals how he broke the news to Gabrielle Union about fathering a child. Dax Shephard accidentally flirts with Kristen Bell's mother. In addition, Jason Ritter stops to speak lending his voice to Frozen 2 and Megan Roup gives us a fast cardiovascular workout.