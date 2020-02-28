Listen: Kardashian Brawl and more from Nightly Pop The Podcast

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Brawl, Critics against Malika and Oprah no sext – Nightly Pop 02/26/20

The Kardashian sisters get physical exams in the new KUWTK teaser. Is the fight fake or are they really fighting? Khloe's best friend offends the Internet with her post-baby plastic surgery plans. The trolls come to her. In a new interview with Ashely Graham, we learned that Oprah Winfrey did not sext. And in the last provocation of the Love is Blind Finale episode, contestant Giannina is seen running in her wedding dress. Will Giannina and Damian say yes? We discuss all this and much more.

Shady Ex by Pete Davidson, ModelLand and Bat-Lick Crazy by Tyra Banks – Nightly Pop 02/25/20

In a new video, Pete Davidson calls his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande the "queen of the shadow." Pete is what you see and what you get? Tyra Banks is the queen of selling tickets for the $ 1,500 theme park to its ModelLand attraction. In addition, Jules Wainstein was arrested for licking his ex's car window, taking a bat to his car and hitting him in the face! We discuss all this and much more!

Khloe welcomes Morgan to E!, Pilot Pete & # 39; s Rose for Nina and Hunter & # 39; s Thirst Traps -Night Pop 02/24/2019

Khloe Kardashian has a warm welcome for Morgan Stewart and her pop show "Monday." Pilot Pete is saving Nina Parker from the endless advances of Hunter March in a new video and even asked him to join the mile club with him. Morgan had a brief phase of Elizabeth Holmes that nobody appreciated. And Dua Lipa gave Hunter a difficult pass and will not slip into his dms in the short term, but that's fine because he will always have great motivation.