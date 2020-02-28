Listen: Kardashian Brawl and more from Nightly Pop The Podcast

This is what is happening this week in Nightly Pop The Podcast:
Kris chooses her favorite, Gaga & # 39; s Love Game and Beckham & # 39; s Obsession – Nightly Pop 02/27/2020
What would you do if your ex started dating Lady Gaga? That happened to the NY Times editor, Lindsay Crouse, and she wrote an article about it. Also, find out who is the current favorite of mother "KUWTK,quot; of all her daughters' day in a new interview with Ellen. Also, David Beckham talks about his love for Legos. And much more in "Nightly Pop,quot;. Listens
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Brawl, Critics against Malika and Oprah no sext – Nightly Pop 02/26/20
The Kardashian sisters get physical exams in the new KUWTK teaser. Is the fight fake or are they really fighting? Khloe's best friend offends the Internet with her post-baby plastic surgery plans. The trolls come to her. In a new interview with Ashely Graham, we learned that Oprah Winfrey did not sext. And in the last provocation of the Love is Blind Finale episode, contestant Giannina is seen running in her wedding dress. Will Giannina and Damian say yes? We discuss all this and much more.
Shady Ex by Pete Davidson, ModelLand and Bat-Lick Crazy by Tyra Banks – Nightly Pop 02/25/20
In a new video, Pete Davidson calls his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande the "queen of the shadow." Pete is what you see and what you get? Tyra Banks is the queen of selling tickets for the $ 1,500 theme park to its ModelLand attraction. In addition, Jules Wainstein was arrested for licking his ex's car window, taking a bat to his car and hitting him in the face! We discuss all this and much more!
Khloe welcomes Morgan to E!, Pilot Pete & # 39; s Rose for Nina and Hunter & # 39; s Thirst Traps -Night Pop 02/24/2019
Khloe Kardashian has a warm welcome for Morgan Stewart and her pop show "Monday." Pilot Pete is saving Nina Parker from the endless advances of Hunter March in a new video and even asked him to join the mile club with him. Morgan had a brief phase of Elizabeth Holmes that nobody appreciated. And Dua Lipa gave Hunter a difficult pass and will not slip into his dms in the short term, but that's fine because he will always have great motivation.
Subscribe to Nightly Pop The Podcast to watch the latest episodes! Watch more Night Pop on YouTube.
Listen on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.