Lindsay Lohan's mother is likely to go into rehab to avoid jail for DWI

WENN / IZZY

Prosecutors in Long Island, New York, have been seeking a six-month prison sentence for Dina Lohan after she was accused of crashing her car and fleeing the scene in January.

Up News Info –

Lindsay LohanThe mother is considering entering a rehabilitation program in an attempt to avoid jail after her recent arrest for drunk driving (DWI).

Prosecutors in Long Island, New York, had been seeking a six-month prison sentence for Dina Lohan after she was involved in an incident of outrage and escape in January, when she was accused of crashing her 2016 Mercedes-Benz in another vehicle outside a restaurant, and then fleeing the scene to return to her nearby home.

%MINIFYHTML6df6c55a6ec673831c04dc4913034b1811% %MINIFYHTML6df6c55a6ec673831c04dc4913034b1812%

He pleaded not guilty to the felony charge at an appearance hearing days later, when Nassau County Court Judge Patricia Harrington decided to postpone the case to allow Dina the opportunity to explore possible treatment options.

The 57-year-old woman, who already has a DWI conviction in her 2014 record, returned to court on Thursday, February 27, when her lawyer, Mark Heller, indicated her client's willingness to participate in a recovery program.

"Good for you," Judge Harrington told Dina upon hearing the news.

If you complete the rehabilitation treatment, it is reported that Dina will save time behind bars, reports the New York Post.

After the hearing, Heller said: "We are very optimistic that Dina will not be sentenced to any imprisonment and we have high hopes that the next time we return to court there will be a favorable disposition."

The case will continue on March 26.

The news comes amid reports suggesting that Kate Major, Dina's ex-husband's separated wife, Michael Lohan, had registered with a rehabilitation center.

The former sensationalist press reporter had been living with Dina on Long Island after a recent fight with Michael, who was arrested in early February for an alleged incident of domestic violence, just one day after Major was arrested for his own DWI