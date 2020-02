Heavy shelling in the capital of Libya has forced residents of neighborhoods around Mitiga airport to live a suspended life.

This is the last round of fighting after the UN talks did not reach an agreement.

Many Libyans on both sides of the conflict are angry with the UN and say they have not done enough to help.

Charles Stratford of Al Jazeera reports from Tripoli, Libya.