Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have an appointment for lunch with their family

Knowing the family!

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks They are still strong! the The Hunger Games the actor and his protagonist went out for lunch with his brother, Luke Hemsworth, and his wife, Samantha hemsworth, Thursday afternoon. The cameras saw the group enjoying a meal at The Ivy in Los Angeles, along with some close friends.

The photos show the Gabriella model, who wears sunglasses, high-waisted jeans, a white tank top and boots, leaving the celebration point just in front of Liam, who was wearing dark jeans and a t-shirt, combined with sneakers .

This family outing seems to show that things are going well for Liam, 30, and Gabriella, 21, who first caused rumors of romance at the end of 2019. The speculation of the relationship began in December, when the actor was seen introducing Gabriella to her parents while out for lunch in Australia.

In early January, Liam and Gabriella, both from Australia, confirmed their marital status with a full day of PDA on the beach of Byron Bay.