Liam Gallagher believes that Noel will accept the Oasis meeting very soon

While Noel threw cold water at rumors that the rock band had received an offer to meet, Liam claims that his separated brother will give in to the proposal due to his faltering solo career.

Liam Gallagher is predicting his separated brother Noel Gallagher will accept a Oasis reunion "soon", as his solo career falters.

Gallagher's 52-year-old brother recently poured cold water on rumors that he and Liam, 47, buried the ax and denied receiving an offer to meet.

However, the hit creator "Wall of Glass" says that he and Noel have both received offers, and he is sure that his brother will do it for the money.

"Let me tell you this: they offered it to him and he knows it," Liam tells the NME website in Britain. "Obviously he will say no, because he would like to be the person who gives the news to people because he is the oracle."

He adds that they received a proposal in the "last two weeks" before adding that he believes an agreement is imminent.

"It will happen, believe me, it will happen very soon because he is greedy and loves money and knows that it will happen soon or that it will not happen."

Explaining why his brother would give in after a decade of open hostilities, he quotes Noel's ticket sales, and the fact that he couldn't sell a concert at his native Manchester, England.

"That can't even f ** king sell (the) Apollo in Manchester – 3000 capacity in its own city f ** king, the shameful f ** king, f ** king donut," he jokes, teasing him His brother's music as not good enough for a gathered Oasis.

"I would make a disc, but listen, it depends on what type of disc it is," continues Liam. "If it's something like what you're taking out right now, I don't think anyone wants that. I think people would give you £ 100 million to not make that record, do you know what I mean?"

"They just said: & # 39; Yes, look, here there are 100 million pounds for the tour and here there are another 100 million pounds for not making a record like that & # 39;". "