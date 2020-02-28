Leroy Sane returns from an injury for Manchester City U23 against Arsenal U23 | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLffd6f9d80a96397eb22cd878bb70ee6511% %MINIFYHTMLffd6f9d80a96397eb22cd878bb70ee6512%

Leroy Sane played 57 minutes while accelerating his return from an injury with an appearance for the U23 team of Manchester City.

The German international has not played since he suffered a knee ligament injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool in Wembley last August.

The 24-year-old, who was the PFA Young Player of the Year in the 2017-18 Premier League winning campaign of the City, returned to training in January.

Sane fights for possession with Zak Swanson during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal U23 and Manchester City U23

Sane played his first game on his return to action on Friday night when the City's Elite Development Team faced Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the Premier League 2.

City won 4-2 with Sane playing in his favorite role on the left flank before being replaced by Liam Delap, son of former Stoke player Rory Delap.

Adrian Bernabe scored twice for City with the other goals of the visitors coming from Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jayden Braaf.