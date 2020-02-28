Home Entertainment Lena Waithe denies stealing the idea for a new show: "I would...

Lena Waithe denies stealing the idea for a new show: "I would never steal another artist's work,quot;

Bradley Lamb
Lena Waithe has responded to recent allegations that she stole the work of writer Nina Lee for Girls Room, the name of her new project with Dove.

According to Waithe, she had never seen Lee's work:

"There has been an accusation that I want to address. In 2019, I partnered with @Dove for their #GirlsRoom project. Before joining the project, in 2017, a @Dove partner devised the title and concept on which my scripts. They led me to write the scripts and produce the content, "he tweeted.

