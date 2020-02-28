Lena Waithe denies stealing the idea for a new show: "I would never steal another artist's work,quot;

Lena Waithe has responded to recent allegations that she stole the work of writer Nina Lee for Girls Room, the name of her new project with Dove.

According to Waithe, she had never seen Lee's work:

"There has been an accusation that I want to address. In 2019, I partnered with @Dove for their #GirlsRoom project. Before joining the project, in 2017, a @Dove partner devised the title and concept on which my scripts. They led me to write the scripts and produce the content, "he tweeted.

"I have never seen Nina Lee's work or steal another artist's work. As a creative partner, I can only imagine how she should feel and I love #Dove to give us more clarity about the situation," he said. and adds that she is eager to see Lee's future works.

Dove also issued a statement denying any accusation of theft, but fans are convinced that the two projects are too similar to be a coincidence.

Look at both of them below: