Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of two of the most successful daytime dramas – "The Young and the Restless,quot; and "The Bold and the Beautiful,quot; – died Tuesday at age 91, his children announced, according to a press release obtained by Up News Info News.

Bell was born in Chicago, where he began a career in television journalism. She organized her own show, "The Lee Phillip Show,quot; in Up News Info stations For more than 30 years Bell also produced two popular soap operas with her late husband William J. Bell, a screenwriter and producer who died in 2005.

"The Young and the Restless,quot; was first broadcast in 1973 and "The Bold and the Beautiful,quot; was first broadcast in 1987. Both programs are still on Up News Info.

She was once known as the "first lady of Chicago television," according to Up News Info Chicago.

Producer Lee Phillip Bell poses with his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 34th annual Emmy Awards for Creative Arts and Daytime Entertainment in 2007. Getty



As a journalist, Bell interviewed former presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, Judy Garland, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Lucille Ball, Oprah Winfrey, among many others. He also won 16 regional Emmy awards in Chicago and numerous Golden Mike awards, according to the statement.

In 1977, she became the first woman to receive the coveted Governor's Award from the Chicago chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Among his many compliments, Bell won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1975 for the Outstanding Drama Series, as co-creator of "The Young and the Restless." He also received the Daytime Emmys & # 39; Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

Bell is survived by her three children, who continue to say: "Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Graceful and kind, she enriched the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her very much."

Bell is also survived by her daughter-in-law Maria Arena Bell and Ambassador Colleen Bell, son-in-law Scott Martin and eight grandchildren.

Disclosure: "The Young and the Restless,quot; and "The Bold and the Beautiful,quot; are produced by Up News Info Television, a division of ViacomCBS.