Lawmakers push toll to fix Vallejo's busy 37 highway prone to flooding – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLe19ba7f1320e9d0b4de28edcdb5156ff11% %MINIFYHTMLe19ba7f1320e9d0b4de28edcdb5156ff12%

VALLEJO (KPIX 5): Highway 37 is a vital route between the city of Vallejo in the east and Sonoma and Marin counties in the west, but the road is narrow and susceptible to flooding.

Now, a state legislator proposes that drivers pay a toll to raise money to repair the road.

%MINIFYHTMLe19ba7f1320e9d0b4de28edcdb5156ff13% %MINIFYHTMLe19ba7f1320e9d0b4de28edcdb5156ff14%

Highway 37 is reduced to two lanes and daily travelers are stacked while trying to go to work. With tidal wetlands on each side of the road, it is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels.

%MINIFYHTMLe19ba7f1320e9d0b4de28edcdb5156ff15% %MINIFYHTMLe19ba7f1320e9d0b4de28edcdb5156ff16%

Last week, State Senator Bill Dodd announced legislation to add Highway 37 to the list of Bay Area bridges that charge people a driving toll.

"The fact is, without taking this step, this road will not be fixed in our lives," Dodd told a news conference.

Finding a solution for the eight-mile stretch of road will be expensive. Authorities say they should start raising money now through a toll if it will ever happen. Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan says that without him, the project will not be completed until 2088 at the latest.

"You have to do something and it must be done now," he said. "You lose so much time on that trip that we could have productive time instead of downtime."

But Sampayan says Vallejo is a blue-necked city and would hurt its residents if they had to pay an additional six or seven dollars to go to work every day. He would like to see some kind of discount for low-income people. Those feelings were repeated by drivers who use the road regularly.

"We are all construction workers and manual workers, you know? Then, of course, it will be difficult to have to pay that every day," said Andrew Elloway, a Novato resident.

“In Vallejo we have to pay Carquinez and then we have the Bay Bridge. And now they are going to put another one here at 37? There are three bridges that we have to pay! "said Vallejo resident Stanley Williams.

"And it's just another way to keep minorities away from the jobs they need," said Linette Grigone, also from Vallejo.

Senator Dodd's bill would place Highway 37 under the direction of the Bay Area Toll Authority, which already controls tariffs on regional bridges. It has not yet been determined how the road could be raised and its capacity increased.

That will depend on how much money is available. But officials warn that the process has to start now or that the vital path will only be filled more or that one day it will end underwater.