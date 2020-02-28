LAPD's chase with the stolen hearse ends in a wreck on the South LA Highway; Casket, body found inside – Up News Info Los Angeles

A police chase with a hearse, which had been stolen with a body inside the night before, ended in an accident during rush hour Thursday morning on Highway 110 in South Los Angeles.

An official from the Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed to CBS2 that the crashed Lincoln Navigator of 2017 was the same stolen Wednesday night in front of the Greek Orthodox Church of San Antonio in Pasadena. A coffin was found with a body in the injured vehicle, said the sheriff's department.

%MINIFYHTMLd6c9ab5c8d970bf4fc11e306ca4c11d113% %MINIFYHTMLd6c9ab5c8d970bf4fc11e306ca4c11d114%

The brief chase began at 7:43 a.m., near USC, on Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street, when someone saw the stolen Navigator and called 911. The responding Los Angeles police officers pursued him. The search ended in about a minute when the Navigator crashed on Highway 110 south near the Vernon Avenue exit.

%MINIFYHTMLd6c9ab5c8d970bf4fc11e306ca4c11d115% %MINIFYHTMLd6c9ab5c8d970bf4fc11e306ca4c11d116%

The images of SKY2 showed the officers surrounding the hearse, which had significant frontal damage.

The SUV was towed with the body in the coffin still inside. When he arrived at the tow yard, the coffin was moved to a different SUV and transported to a Arcadia morgue.

A suspect was arrested. He was later identified as James Juarez, 25.

Sources told Dave López of CBSLA that the woman's body was being transported from the company's funeral home in Orange County to the Arcadia location. While on the road, they told the driver that there were flowers in the SUV that should be left in the church of San Antonio.

Then the driver parked in front of the church, with the keys still inside, and delivered the flowers. When he left again, he discovered that the Navigator was gone.

At least one person was taken to a hospital, police said.