LAPD seeks a man stealing cash victims after asking for help to move furniture – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Police need the help of the public on Friday to locate a serial thief who pretends he needs help to move to gain the victim's trust, and then keeps them at gunpoint for their money.

The Los Angeles Police Department says they began investigating a series of robberies that involved a lonely man in a truck in May 2018. His method was to approach pedestrians on the street and ask them to help move furniture.

Once the victim agreed, they got into the truck and were taken to a residential area, where they would be held at gunpoint for all their money.

Detectives say the thief attacked people in Arleta, Pacoima and Panorama City, who were going out of business for changing checks.

The man is believed to have been responsible for at least 16 robberies since 2018. The most recent incident was on February 8 in Van Nuys.

The thief was described as a Hispanic man of approximately 40 to 55 years, with black hair, brown eyes, between 5 feet and 5 and 5 feet and 9, approximately 200 to 250 pounds. He was seen driving several trucks and SUVs, including an F-150, GMC, Chevrolet Silverado, Dodge Ram, Yukon, Expedition and Suburban. Police say his gun was described only as a black gun.

Anyone with information about robberies can call Teresa Alonzo or Daniel Jaramillo homicide theft detectives at (213) 486-6840.