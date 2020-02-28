Lamar Odom leaning on fiance Sabrina Parr while crying the death of Kobe Bryant

While crying the tragic death of his former Lakers player, it seems that Lamar Odom has been supported by Sabrina Parr. His fiancee has been there for him after the shocking loss of Kobe Bryant and he couldn't be more grateful to her.

A privileged news report claims to know that the personal trainer makes sure his fiance focuses on his health after this tragedy.

After all, Kobe's death has greatly affected Lamar, as have many others!

It is a difficult time, no doubt, but the basketball player really appreciates everything Sabrina has been doing for him, helping him overcome it in some way.

Lamar and Kobe were good friends, so the shocking news that the latter had lost his life in a helicopter accident with his second daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven other people, was devastating.

The two were also teammates from 2004 to 2011, so it is not surprising that they had a strong bond.

A source tells HollywoodLife that Br Sabrina has been an incredible source of strength for Lamar since Kobe's death. She knows how close Lamar and Kobe were and has been doing everything in her power to really be there for Lamar in any way she can. Sabrina also realizes that Lamar has to find her way through pain and it is a process that only he can navigate. Meanwhile, she has just worked with him to focus on his health, exercise and stay positive. "

Other insider information also shared with the same news media that, although the loss has "destroyed it," Lamar wants to hear Kobe's advice when it comes to how he lives his life from now on.

Be Kobe was always there for him. Now, he knows that he has to approach things with the mentality of Mamba: Kobe would really want him to move that way and move towards success. He doesn't want to disappoint his brother. "



