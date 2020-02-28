Lady GaGa remembers the trip & # 39; brutal & # 39; to quit smoking

Instagram / Kevin Mazur

Mother Monster promises to never smoke again and urges her loyal followers to do the same after she had a "hard" and "horrible" experience of quitting cigarettes.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga He has quit smoking again after quitting "cold turkey".

The "Born This Way" superstar has struggled to get rid of her nicotine habit for years, but instead of gradually reducing cigarette consumption, she recently decided to quit smoking completely, and has been so "brutal" that she will never again Smoking for fear of having to go through the whole process again.

%MINIFYHTMLf88192312d042e539644e0f06502f41c11% %MINIFYHTMLf88192312d042e539644e0f06502f41c12%

"I don't smoke anymore, but I'd smoke 40 cigarettes all day (if I could)," Gaga shared with Apple Music DJ Zane Lowe.

"I swear by my life that I am not smoking cigarettes. I quit completely, I quit smoking. But it was very difficult."

"If you don't smoke, don't smoke! Because quitting smoking is worse," the 33-year-old singer advised fans. "It's so brutal. And I'll never smoke again because I think I saw Jesus for a whole week. It was horrible."