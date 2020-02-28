Lady Gaga is ready for battle in the futuristic and stupid love video: Look

It's time to get scared officially! Lady Gaga She is back and ready for battle.
The superstar singer has released her highly anticipated new single, "Stupid Love." To the delight of her little monsters, Gaga also released a music video for the song at midnight. The video, directed by Daniel Askill and filmed completely on iPhone 11 Pro, it presents a futuristic battle in the desert … and some fierce choreographies.
"The world rots in conflict,quot;, a message is read at the beginning of the video. "Many tribes fight for dominion. While spirituals pray and sleep for peace, the punks of goodness fight for Chromatica."
The video begins with Gaga and his squad running towards the battle scene.
"You're the one I've been waiting for," Gaga sings in the optimistic song. "I have to stop crying / No one will heal me if I don't open the door."
"A little hard to believe," he continues. "I have to have faith in me."
"I want your stupid love, love," continues the lyrics. "I want your stupid love, love."
"Now is the time to free myself from the chain / I have to find that peace, it's too late," Gaga sings. "Or could this love protect me from pain? I would fight for you / even if I break in two."
Speaking about the realization of this video, director Askill shared that "they had a great shot on the iPhone 11 Pro."
He added: "Create many new possibilities and freedoms for us to explore."
"We could really use the small scale of the iPhone during some of the shots. We started the Steadicam, but then the DP jumped into an iPhone and we had some of them running at the same time," Askill explained. "We were able to capture a coverage amount in a loose and fun way that we normally wouldn't have been able to."
Watch the music video "Stupid Love,quot; above!
