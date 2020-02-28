Lady Gaga is ready for battle in the futuristic and stupid love video: Look

It's time to get scared officially! Lady Gaga She is back and ready for battle.



The superstar singer has released her highly anticipated new single, "Stupid Love." To the delight of her little monsters, Gaga also released a music video for the song at midnight. The video, directed by Daniel Askill and filmed completely on iPhone 11 Pro, it presents a futuristic battle in the desert … and some fierce choreographies.

"The world rots in conflict,quot;, a message is read at the beginning of the video. "Many tribes fight for dominion. While spirituals pray and sleep for peace, the punks of goodness fight for Chromatica."

The video begins with Gaga and his squad running towards the battle scene.

"You're the one I've been waiting for," Gaga sings in the optimistic song. "I have to stop crying / No one will heal me if I don't open the door."

"A little hard to believe," he continues. "I have to have faith in me."