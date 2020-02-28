Lady GaGa is a pink alien in the music video & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML00bd777cbdf1d9f99ec499294e010eeb11% %MINIFYHTML00bd777cbdf1d9f99ec499294e010eeb12%

The highly anticipated images show two men fighting in a desert alien world before the pop superstar, who wears a completely pink outfit, appears to end the uproar.

Lady Gaga It's returning to its strange musical roots. After much anticipation, the pop superstar has released her first solo solo in three years entitled "Stupid Love" along with her accompanying music video playing an extraterrestrial beauty with pink hair.

The images open with an introduction that says: "The world rots in conflict. Many tribes fight for dominance, while spiritual people pray and sleep for peace, and the punks of goodness fight for Chromatica …" The scene changes to show two men fighting in a desert alien world until a GaGa of pink hair appears to end the uproar.

In the music video, there are also scenes of the singer dancing while singing the song. "Now is the time to free myself from the chain / I have to find that peace, it's too late or." She sings in the second verse. "Could this love protect me from pain? / I would fight for you (even if I break in two)."

Produced by BloodPop, "Stupid Love" serves as the lead single for the next sixth GaGa album that still has no title or release date. The details of the album are also currently scarce. It will be his first solo album since "Joanne" of 2017, which debuted on top of Billboard 200 and became his fourth album to top the weekly list. Receiving positive reviews from music critics, he was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, while his main song won the Best Pop Solo Performance.

Last year, GaGa also won the Best duo / pop group award and Best song written for visual media by her. Bradley Cooper "Shallow" duo that served as a soundtrack for "A star has been born"The song was also named Best Original Song at the 2019 Academy Award, which earned GaGa its first Oscar win.