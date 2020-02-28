Lady Gaga communicates with fairies as inspiration for her new music

Tell me something, girl.

Thursday, Lady Gaga sat with Apple Music Zane Lowe before the release of his long-awaited single "Stupid Love,quot;, which debuted on Friday, to talk about everything related to music. During her Beats One In the interview, the "Shallow,quot; singer explained where the inspiration for the optimistic dance anthem came from, attributing to some unlikely colleagues who helped her find the right sound and lyrics.

%MINIFYHTML7aa269cb6b8a9225da80610f69733e8d13% %MINIFYHTML7aa269cb6b8a9225da80610f69733e8d14%

"Sometimes you have to move your body, your spirit and your soul that really even access what you really feel and I felt so depressed for so many days when I was, you know, before going to the studio to work, and then I went in and simply , I sat there with (producer) Bloodpop and says: & # 39; Well, I'm going to open the portal, I'm going to listen, I'm going to talk to all my fairies & # 39; "Gaga said." All the fairies that help me write music and I'm going to ask them what the world needs to hear. "