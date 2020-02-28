Lady Gaga communicates with fairies as inspiration for her new music

Tell me something, girl.
Thursday, Lady Gaga sat with Apple Music Zane Lowe before the release of his long-awaited single "Stupid Love,quot;, which debuted on Friday, to talk about everything related to music. During her Beats One In the interview, the "Shallow,quot; singer explained where the inspiration for the optimistic dance anthem came from, attributing to some unlikely colleagues who helped her find the right sound and lyrics.
"Sometimes you have to move your body, your spirit and your soul that really even access what you really feel and I felt so depressed for so many days when I was, you know, before going to the studio to work, and then I went in and simply , I sat there with (producer) Bloodpop and says: & # 39; Well, I'm going to open the portal, I'm going to listen, I'm going to talk to all my fairies & # 39; "Gaga said." All the fairies that help me write music and I'm going to ask them what the world needs to hear. "
She continued: "And then we recorded and it turned out they were happy and it was, I used to cry a lot in the studio because I listened to what I was singing and did it." I would hear my voice and listen to the music and it would be very happy and I, and celebratory, and, essentially, would see the bow of my whole day. "
In addition to consulting with his mythical beings, Gaga shared that "Stupid Love,quot; came from accepting his past and channeling his learning. "I mean, the first lines of Stupid Love are, & # 39; You're the one I've been waiting for / I have to stop crying & # 39; / No one will heal me if they don't open the door, / It's a little hard to believe, I have to have faith in me & # 39; ", he shared. "Like, it's right there … I'm pretty sure that when we all decide to be vulnerable, it's really scary, and I think it's very scary for a lot of people and there are all kinds of laws and constructions and things that have built everything to Around us."
While showing that vulnerability is difficult for the "Just Dance,quot; singer, she said she hopes it will also allow her Little Monsters to heal. Gaga added: "I really want to do and I want this song to come out and I would love it to bring down as many of those walls as possible and for people to say: & # 39; I want your stupid love. I love you & # 39; & # 39; "
If one thing is certain, it is that your sixth studio album will have followers everywhere. "We are definitely dancing," he said as he explained what his goal was for his next album. Compared to 2016 JoanneHe told Lowe that his new body of work will feel totally different since his last album was "for my father, an album about the trauma of my family, an album about how we transmit things generationally between ourselves," as well as "My relationship with men."
This time, Gaga said, "This was much more like,‘ You know what, guys? It turns out I only cried for three minutes and this is what came out, and this is what should be there. " And it was so real and it was like, like, all my gears, all my musical bells, all my artistic thoughts, the way I see music and experience it as a wall of sound, everything was firing in all the cylinders and it made me feel very happy because I thought to myself, wow, even when you feel six feet below, you can still shoot in all cylinders. "
Reflecting her feelings regarding the creation of music that elevates people, she continued: "You know, someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud. But I say,quot; I would like to make music that a large part of the world will listen to, and it will become a part of their daily life and will make them happy every day. "
