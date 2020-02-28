LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets in full force for the heavyweight duel of the Western Conference | NBA News

The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets should be in full shape for their showdown in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday morning, live at the Sky Sports Arena.

Denver @ L.A Clippers



Saturday, February 29



The injuries have hindered both teams throughout the season, but that has not prevented them from being among the leaders in the Western Conference standings, where the Nuggets lead the Clippers for a game for second place, with the Los Lakers Angels comfortably in first place.

The Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley for periods, while the Nuggets have played without Paul Millsap, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Michael Porter Jr. However, everyone is expected to play at Staples. Center

Nikola Jokic and Murray scored 16 points each for the Nuggets, who shot 57.9 percent from the floor and won their eighth contest in their last 11 games. Murray also had eight assists. Porter contributed 13 points, hitting 6 of 9 shots, with eight rebounds.

Millsap's recent play, who returned three weeks ago after missing 16 games with a knee injury, also pleased Malone. Although Millsap had nine points and four rebounds in 19 minutes against the Pistons, he scored 25 points in 9 of 11 shots and caught seven rebounds in Sunday's victory 128-116 over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Paul Millsap roars in celebration after his turn against the Dallas Mavericks



"Since he came back … I think Paul has been excellent," Malone told Send. Millsap managed just two points and six rebounds in 27 minutes in a 113-101 loss to the Thunder on February 21, but has scored in double figures in four of the six contests since his return.

Leonard had 24 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Clippers. Marcus Morris, who converted 4 of 8 triples, added 18 points and Reggie Jackson contributed 12.

Leonard also helped stop Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker, one of the NBA's best scorers with 26.3 points per game. Booker missed 14 of 19 shots from the floor and seven of eight three-point shots, finishing with 14 points.

"That was the plan. Kawhi is Kawhi," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "It is incredible with its reach, its hands, its movement of feet, it is very intelligent and extremely strong. I think that set the tone for us."

George fought offensively for the second consecutive game since returning from a hamstring. He scored 11 points in 4 of 13 shots in 28 minutes against the Suns.

The Nuggets achieved a 114-104 victory in the only meeting this season on January 12 in Denver.

Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Leonard scored 30 points. George was set aside for a hamstring injury.

