Kylie Jenner's new photo presents a subtle nod to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is showing his support to Travis scott in an elegant way

22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians Star launched on Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of her traveling in a private plane. In addition to shaking a blonde, the makeup mogul wore a pair of sneakers that have not yet been released, the 27-year-old rapper designed for Nike. He also put on a black jacket and gray sports pants and complemented his look with a pair of sunglasses and a purple Hermes Birkin bag.

"BRB baby," Kylie captioned the photo.

Kylie and Travis, who welcomed their daughter. Stormi Webster in February 2018, divided into 2019. However, they have remained on good terms. From spending vacations together to meeting for your child's birthday, they continue to be parents.

"We have a great relationship," Kylie said recently. Harper's bazaar. "We are like best friends. We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about (my parents) in situations with Stormi, what would they do. They were very practical with me and I want the same for Stormi."

the Astroworld artist also opened up about his link with XXL Magazine at the end of last year.

"I love mom (from Stormi) and I always will," he said. "The difficult part of relationships is trying to be in one without interfering with a million external voices."