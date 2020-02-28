Kylie Jenner's new photo presents a subtle nod to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is showing his support to Travis scott in an elegant way
22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians Star launched on Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of her traveling in a private plane. In addition to shaking a blonde, the makeup mogul wore a pair of sneakers that have not yet been released, the 27-year-old rapper designed for Nike. He also put on a black jacket and gray sports pants and complemented his look with a pair of sunglasses and a purple Hermes Birkin bag.
"BRB baby," Kylie captioned the photo.
Kylie and Travis, who welcomed their daughter. Stormi Webster in February 2018, divided into 2019. However, they have remained on good terms. From spending vacations together to meeting for your child's birthday, they continue to be parents.
"We have a great relationship," Kylie said recently. Harper's bazaar. "We are like best friends. We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about (my parents) in situations with Stormi, what would they do. They were very practical with me and I want the same for Stormi."
the Astroworld artist also opened up about his link with XXL Magazine at the end of last year.
"I love mom (from Stormi) and I always will," he said. "The difficult part of relationships is trying to be in one without interfering with a million external voices."
So where are the stars now? Earlier this month, a source told E! News "Kylie and Travis are not officially together again, but they are professionals in the joint upbringing of Stormi at this time."
"They have not had a deep discussion about getting back together and they are very happy at the stage they are in now," the source said. "It has been mentioned many times, but they follow the flow. They both really care about each other and there are strong feelings there. It is inevitable that they will be together again. Everyone around them sees the love they share and they think they should give it another chance ".
A second informant reiterated that "Kylie and Travis seem very happy with things."
"They get along and breed together every day," the second source continued. "They are always together and there is a lot of love between them with Stormi. It is hard to imagine that they will not be together again officially. You can see that they still love each other and want to be close."
Of course, fans could always ask Kris Jenner.
"I don't know if they'll be together again," the mother said in The Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this week when asked about the status of Kylie and Travis. "They are simply excellent co-parents."
keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!