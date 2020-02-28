Kylie Jenner stuns with blond strands of honey after registering Kylie's hair

Kylie Jenner is setting the Internet on fire after registering Kylie Hair and then sharing a photo of her with blonde strands. Kylie often uses different colors and hair styles and recently revealed that her natural hair is very short and black. He called Jesus Guerrero for "cutting his hair,quot; and revealed that his real hair is quite short. It was never known if he was just playing with Jesus or if he was legitimately angry because his hair had been cut to the chin, but fortunately for Kylie, he has many options when it comes to his hair. With wigs and extensions, Kylie can change her hair daily if she wishes.

At 22, Kylie Jenner is demonstrating that she knows how to be a successful businesswoman. She is undoubtedly the most economically successful of her brothers, despite being the youngest. It is not clear if Kylie's new hair color is connected to an upcoming business, but what is definitive is that people love this color in one's young mother.

You can see the picture that Kylie Jenner shared of herself with hair color while traveling aboard a private plane below.

This was not the first time Kylie shared a photo of her with the blond color. Kylie shared a selfie of herself using the same hairpiece. You can see that photo below.

You may see photos of Kylie Jenner's real hair when she was apparently upset with Jesús Guerrero for cutting her hair shorter than she wanted.

Another aspect of the photo that attracts attention has nothing to do with Kylie's hair. In the picture of Kylie sitting on the plane, you can see her slippers. She wears the Nike x Travis Scott SB Dunk Low shoes. Many people think that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have met in secret and are together again.

The fact that Kylie is wearing and promoting Travis shoes from her collaboration with Nike is leading many to conclude that the rumors are true.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? Do you think they are back together? What do you think about Kylie Jenner's honey blonde hair color?



