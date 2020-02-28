Kim Kardashian announces Mrs. West Restock offering a look behind the scenes of the wedding

%MINIFYHTML9e8d84bb3feaa5f15c5c53fdd5076a3911% %MINIFYHTML9e8d84bb3feaa5f15c5c53fdd5076a3912%

WENN / Instar

Before her sixth wedding anniversary with Kanye West, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; He informs his fans that his beloved cosmetics collection was again in existence.

Up News Info –

Kim Kardashian he has treated fans with a behind-the-scenes look at his 2014 wedding with Kanye west in Italy when he announced a refill of his makeup collection Mrs. West.

The tycoon of KKW Beauty, 39, visited Instagram to share the photos, before the couple's sixth wedding anniversary this summer, when he announced that the much-loved collection of cosmetics was back in existence.

%MINIFYHTML9e8d84bb3feaa5f15c5c53fdd5076a3913% %MINIFYHTML9e8d84bb3feaa5f15c5c53fdd5076a3914%

The photos show the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star puts on makeup and combs before exchanging her vows, along with glimpses of her trying on her Givenchy wedding dress.

%MINIFYHTML9e8d84bb3feaa5f15c5c53fdd5076a3915% %MINIFYHTML9e8d84bb3feaa5f15c5c53fdd5076a3916%

There were also pictures of the couple together, including a picture of the couple standing at the altar with radiant smiles, after being declared husband and wife.

When filming some items in the collection, Kim wrote: "P.S. Andrea Bocelli performed at my wedding! He is my favorite singer ".

<br />

Kim and Kanye were married in Florence, Italy, in a 16th-century fortress, as this was the city where they conceived their eldest daughter, North. The night before the wedding, the guests were taken to Paris, France, for a party in the city before the big day.