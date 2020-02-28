Kiko Casilla: Leeds goalkeeper gets eight-game ban for racially abusing Jonathan Leko | Soccer news

The incident took place in September when Charlton beat Leeds 1-0





Kiko Casilla must attend face-to-face education after being convicted

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was suspended for eight games and fined £ 60,000 for racist comments made to Charlton's Jonathan Leko.

Leko, lent by West Brom, made the accusation after Charlton beat Leeds 1-0 in the Valley in September.

After an investigation, Casilla was charged by the FA in November under rule E3 and the Spanish "strongly,quot; denied the accusation, according to a statement from Leeds.

But Casilla has been convicted of racially abusing Leko, 20, and must now attend a face-to-face education.

An FA statement said: "Kiko Casilla has been suspended for eight matches with immediate effect, fined £ 60,000 and must attend face-to-face education after an independent Regulatory Commission has found that Rule E3 (2) of the FA.

"The Leeds United Goalkeeper denied the use of abusive and / or insulting words, which were contrary to Rule E3 of FA (1) and constituted an,quot; Aggravated Infringement ", which is defined in Rule E3 of FA (2), since they referred to race and / or color and / or ethnicity, towards a Charlton Athletic player during an EFL Championship match on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

"The written motives of the independent Regulatory Commission will be published in the week beginning Monday, March 2, 2020."