Kenyan Moore's separated husband apologizes for the drama & # 39; RHOA & # 39; in a charity event

Instagram

It remains to be seen what drama Marc Daly refers to, but during the event, he made controversial comments about his disgust at being married to Bravo's personality.

Up News Info –

Kenya MooreMarc Daly's separated husband went to his Instagram account to issue an apology for eclipsing a charity event. His recent publication seemed to hint at the next drama between him and his "The true housewives of Atlanta"Kenyan wife at the event.

Writing on the site to share photos, the businessman said next to a photo of him with the men of the ladies "RHOA": "As a person of color, it is very important for me to show the positive aspects of my people, hence the reason for my participation in the experience of the Black Man & # 39; s Lab. Unfortunately, my genuine attempt to do something positive was compromised by my personal situation. That is why I sincerely apologize and take sole responsibility. "

%MINIFYHTML02b5cf61089e6182d27939f9f24c20d411% %MINIFYHTML02b5cf61089e6182d27939f9f24c20d412%

Marc continued: "I want to thank everyone involved with Black Man & # 39; s Lab for their support after the event. I would like to finish by saying that I have total admiration for the organization and I am always available to participate and contribute to your efforts. best wishes, Marc Daly. "

<br />

It remains to be seen what drama Marc refers to in his post. However, during the event, which mocked a preview of the next episode of his Bravo reality show, he made controversial comments about his disgust at being married to Kenya. "When asked if he was or not" enjoying the journey that comes with being married, "Marc responded firmly," I hate him. Everyone knows that. "

This comes after Kenya removed the name "Daly" from her online bio on Instagram. His biography now says: "Wife, Mother, Actor, Film / TV Producer, Writer, Director, Former Miss United States, CEO of TV Personality of Kenya Moore Hair Care".

Kenya Moore married Marc Daly, a restaurant owner, in St. Lucia in June 2017. She gave birth in November 2018 to her first child, a daughter named Brooklyn after the city where the parents met. She filed for divorce in September. He is accused of cheating on her.