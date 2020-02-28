Kenya Moore shows off her incredible curves with a completely white outfit

Kenya Moore shared a couple of photos with her dressed in a white outfit that complemented her figure. Fans of the RHOA star made sure to praise their curves, and also offered their support throughout the drama with Marc Daly.

Someone said, "That outfit is everything to you, Kenya!", And another commentator posted this: "My favorite: angry, they don't look like you."

Another fan said: "Miss USA, White looks beautiful on you, girl," and an Instagram installer posted this: "Honey, you know how the camera works, you're natural."

A follower said: "I love the outfit,quot; with a fabulous and beautiful appearance, "and another fan posted this:" I seriously believe that you are the prettiest woman in the world. Marc should kiss your feet. "

As expected, Marc Daly's theme also appeared in the comments with some followers who told Kenya that he deserves better.

For example, a fan said: ‘Why would you be with a man who goes against his OWN wife for his enemy? I couldn't see it with a million, and a pair of binoculars and much less one 💯 Leave your butt alone. He is embarrassing you publicly, and you just sit there and leave him. It's okay to be alone; You have your daughter, so you're never alone! Get rid of him: his ass doesn't have any respect for you on any level! You can do better, believe me. "

Someone asked Kenya: ‘Why do all blogs say you dropped Marc's name? I really like you and see you religiously on TV … you have a story similar to mine … I was also in a marriage that was tough … but they left me for someone else … so discreet that I still hurt heart … If you listen Marc says he wants to leave … listen to that … and don't keep hurting yourself … there should never be a situation where your man takes another person besides yours … you were right By telling Marc that … I'm praying for you with whatever decision you make … stay blessed and kiss baby Brooklyn for the spectators.

Ad

Many fans are showing support for Kenya these days.



Post views:

3