Kendall Jenner thinks that she and Beyonce should be best friends because of this

In an interview with his new Calvin Klein campaign in spring 2020, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He says he would like to be the personal assistant of the singer diva for a year.

Kendall Jenner think there is an opportunity for her and Beyonce Knowles Be best friends if you watch the same TV show at night. The supermodel makes the comment during an interview of her new spring 2020 Calvin Klein campaign.

During the interview, Kendall confesses that he would like to become a personal assistant to the singer diva for a year. "Just because I want to know what you eat in the morning," Victoria's Secret model added about her reason, according to ELLE. "I just want to know what breakfast. And, what TV shows do you watch?"

She continued: "I really need to know what TV shows you see. Like, you see?Bachelor in Paradise& # 39 ;? Because if so, we should be best friends. "

In another part of the interview, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star opens up about the struggles he must face daily as a public figure." People think they know a lot about a photo, [of] what they hear or [of] a fake article that is written about something and they don't & # 39; Actually, sit down and realize, & # 39; I have no idea what is really happening or what the truth is & # 39; "says Kendall." I think that's probably the most frustrating thing. "

Fortunately for her, she has a family that understands how difficult it is to be in the entertainment world. "Everyone lives in this world with me, so they understand the things I go through or understand the things they go through, it's great, I'm very blessed," he continues, and points out that he appreciates having his mother, Kris Jenner, as your inspiration. "I was very lucky to have a businesswoman who helped me become a businesswoman and older sisters who are already business women."