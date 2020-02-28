Kawhi Leonard delivers 20K backpacks in the Clippers game to fill out, delivered to someone in need – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is impacting on and off the court.

Fans who attended Friday night's Clippers game against the Denver Nuggets received backpacks courtesy of Leonard, but the bags were not meant to be stored.

%MINIFYHTML5617a6ac59825789a9fed6b3b859a8fa11% %MINIFYHTML5617a6ac59825789a9fed6b3b859a8fa12%

"Kawhi is well known for letting his actions speak," said Clippers business operations president Gillian Zucker. "You see him in his game on the court, and you also see him in what he does outside the court."

"Today we continue your message with the hashtag # KawhiIt … we are giving away 20 thousand of these backpacks, all attendees will receive one."

Backpacks are the way Leonard encourages recipients to "have someone's back." The backpacks are intended to be filled with supplies and delivered to someone who needs it.

"Fill it with food for someone who is hungry, or a blanket for someone who is cold," Zucker said. "They could be books … people should use their creativity."