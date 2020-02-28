Justin Timberlake started Samoas vs. the last debate. Thin Mints

Talk about a hard cookie.

Thursday, Justin Timberlake He gave Girl Scout cookie lovers something great to chew on: Samoas vs. Thin Mints

"Samoas vs. Thin Mints …", wrote the singer of "Can & # 39; t Stop The Feeling,quot; on Instagram. "FOOD FOR THOUGHT. Double tap for DOUBLE SAMOAS. Comment for Thin Mints."

Sitting comfortably in a tie-dye t-shirt and testing the two cookie flavors, Timberlake and his team carefully analyzed the varieties to see if sticky Samoas held a Thin Mints chocolate mint candle. But before casting his vote, he gave special recognition to Girl Scouts everywhere. "You know, this is for Girl Scouts of America. We support you." After biting a Samoa, the Trolls Star exclaimed: "Ooh. Ooh, do we support you?"

Proudly declared team Samoa, Timberlake was curious to know where his followers were on social networks on the subject. "Maybe we should start a survey," he said while finishing his Samoa. "I know everyone automatically thinks of Thin Mints when they think of Girl Scout cookies."