Justin Timberlake started Samoas vs. the last debate. Thin Mints

Talk about a hard cookie.
Thursday, Justin Timberlake He gave Girl Scout cookie lovers something great to chew on: Samoas vs. Thin Mints
"Samoas vs. Thin Mints …", wrote the singer of "Can & # 39; t Stop The Feeling,quot; on Instagram. "FOOD FOR THOUGHT. Double tap for DOUBLE SAMOAS. Comment for Thin Mints."
Sitting comfortably in a tie-dye t-shirt and testing the two cookie flavors, Timberlake and his team carefully analyzed the varieties to see if sticky Samoas held a Thin Mints chocolate mint candle. But before casting his vote, he gave special recognition to Girl Scouts everywhere. "You know, this is for Girl Scouts of America. We support you." After biting a Samoa, the Trolls Star exclaimed: "Ooh. Ooh, do we support you?"
Proudly declared team Samoa, Timberlake was curious to know where his followers were on social networks on the subject. "Maybe we should start a survey," he said while finishing his Samoa. "I know everyone automatically thinks of Thin Mints when they think of Girl Scout cookies."
While reflecting on the idea, an undisclosed member of Timberlake's team intervened: "I really think Thin Mints is overrated," he shared. And before the "SexyBack,quot; singer knew, things got hotter. Another member of his team said: "You are overrated!"
Seeing how passionate they were about Samoas and Thin Mints, Timberlake looked at the camera and said, "Do you see what I say? It's a very controversial issue."
With tensions still high, another member of the team cast their vote: "Fine mints are the bomb, but Tagalongs are my favorites." Not a peanut butter-flavored cookie fan, Timberlake replied: "I don't know, man. Samoas, I mean, I love coconut. So, you can't, Samoas is my best."
Now, provoking the great debate about Girl Scout cookies, fans flocked to Timberlake's post to cast their vote and express their opinions on the subject. One follower commented: "Option 3: S & # 39; mores,quot;, while another remained neutral and said: "WHY DON'T YOU BOTH?" Soon after, a fan promised his alliance with the Samoa team, singer Miguel He entered the debate: "Fine mints frozen all day brother."
