Jurgen Klopp, happy to receive praise from Timo Werner Liverpool | Soccer news

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says it was "nice,quot; to receive praise from RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Jurgen Klopp says it was "nice,quot; to receive praise from Timo Werner after RB Leipzig striker described Liverpool as "the best team in the world."

Werner says he is "very proud,quot; after being linked to Liverpool and it is believed that Germany's international is in favor of moving to Anfield, in case his £ 50 million release clause is activated this summer.

Klopp is glad that Liverpool impressed Werner this season, but has refused to confirm whether the Premier League leaders will seek to sign the 23-year-old when the transfer window opens.

"I prefer that when players talk about us they are positive, instead of saying & # 39; that is the last club I would go to," Klopp said. Sky Sports News.

"From that point of view, it's obviously nice, but that's it, there's nothing more to say about it."

