Judge allows Northern Metal to accept scrap in North Minneapolis again – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A judge will allow a recycling plant to accept scrap metal in northern Minneapolis again. The state pollution control agency ordered Northern Metal to stop after the city discovered fire code violations. The same week there was a massive fire for days outside the company's new plant in Becker. That facility remains closed for now.

A legislator will present legislation to hold repeated polluters accountable, all caused by Northern Metal.

Before the fire broke through the crushed cars in Becker, sending a stench and smoke for miles, Northern Metals operated in northern Minneapolis.

The company was ordered to leave the location along the Mississippi for contaminating and altering the records. Repeated pollution violations led the DFL representative, It was Lee, to look at the law.

"How we allow corporations that have multiple violations in their registry to see if they are able to operate here in the state of Minnesota," said Lee.

After a $ 2.5 million agreement with the state, the company was fined another $ 200,000 for violations. But Lee calls that a slap on the wrist.

"I think that at this moment the penalty system we have is not much," said Lee.

He wants to hit the companies that pollute and pollute again where it hurts the most. Lee proposes to increase fine amounts for repeat offenders.

“To really get into your wallet so they stop when they see that their earnings are affected by their violations. The fire in Becker simply fits in with why this bill is urgently needed, ”said Lee.

Neighbors affected by Northern Metal in Minneapolis are encouraged to take action. And they say money talks.

"I think they have to hit them where it really counts, make it unprofitable to pollute," said Philip Harder.

The bill is expected to be heard next week.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the following about the court hearing:

"Following today's hearing, the MPCA administrative order dated February 21, 2022, remains in full force and effect with respect to the northern metal recycling facilities in Becker. That administrative order prohibits Northern Metal Recycling Accept any scrap metal at your Becker facility until certain requirements are met, and also prohibits Northern Metals from operating your metal crusher and any other associated equipment at your Becker facility until specific measures are taken. Recycling of Northern Metals in Minneapolis, the Court ruled that the MPCA had not demonstrated that current operations constituted an imminent and substantial danger; Northern Metal Recycling facilities in Minneapolis are still open at this time. "

A spokesman for the city of Minneapolis said: “The city is exploring its options after this ruling. The city plans to re-inspect the site on March 2. "