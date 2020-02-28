Judge accuses Amtrak officer who shot an unarmed man from Minnesota in Chicago – Up News Info

CHICAGO (AP) – A judge acquitted an Amtrak police officer on Friday of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man from Minnesota at a major train station in Chicago.

Cook County Judge Dennis Porter said LaRoyce Tankson reasonably believed he was acting in self-defense when he shot Chad Robertson in February 2017.

%MINIFYHTML0af4e85cd80bf824cd6ee59417285b3511% %MINIFYHTML0af4e85cd80bf824cd6ee59417285b3512%

Tankson was on duty near Union Station when he stopped Robertson and two others and tried to stroke them, telling them he was looking for weapons. Robertson ran out, then turned to Tankson and looked in a pocket. The officer thought Robertson was looking for a gun and opened fire.

No weapons were found in Robertson, but he had two bags of marijuana in his pocket.

"I think this is a very unfortunate situation, a great tragedy, and if I had the power to return everything to the parties as it was the week before February 8, 2017, I would do it in a jiffy, Porter said.

Rhonda Ward, the mother of Robertson's children, ages 3 and 9, said she was surprised by the verdict.

What am I supposed to tell my children? That there is no justice for your dad? That they can't run, they can't stand still, (the police) will shoot you no matter what you do? "Ward said." I've known Robertson since he was 13 years old. He has never had a gun or done anything to hurt anyone. He has been afraid of the police all his life. Now my children don't have a dad. "

Tankson cried while hugging his lawyers.

"We are grateful for Mr. Tankson and his family," said one of the lawyers, Will Fahy. “This has been a tough test for all of them. I strongly believe that this case should never have been charged. "

Tankson had been put into administrative duties after being charged, but now he can move to restore his police powers, Fahy said.

A civil lawsuit against Tankson and Amtrak is pending.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)