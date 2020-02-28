Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town boss handed the touchline ban and it's fine | Soccer news







Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton received a two-party touchline ban and received a fine of £ 2,000 for comments he made to a match official.

The FA accused Barton after he was expelled in Fleetwood's victory over Wycombe in February because his "language toward a party officer was abusive and / or insulting and / or inappropriate and / or questioned his integrity."

Barton, who denied these charges, will miss Fleetwood's next games against Ipswich and Blackpool.

A spokesman for the FA said: "Joey Barton has been suspended from the sideline for two games with immediate effect and fined £ 2,000 after an independent Regulatory Commission has verified the breach of Rule E3 of the FA.

"The coach of Fleetwood Town FC denied that his language towards a match official in the 94th minute of an EFL League One match against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 was abusive and / or insulting and / or

improper and / or questioned its integrity. "

No action was taken against Barton for his post-match comments, although he questioned the performance of referee Kevin Johnson, who also sent Ched Evans to catch Jason McCarthy.

He said: "I refuse to talk about (the arbitration standard) because it was a disgrace in my opinion.

"The FA will only fine and punish me because that is the way the cookie falls apart when things like that happen."