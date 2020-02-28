Joe Biden gets powerful and emotional support from civil rights icon James Clyburn, who talked about his late wife, Emily Clyburn

Representative James Clyburn has decided that he will no longer remain silent and has explained why he decided to support Joe Biden for president.

The famous South Carolina politician shared an emotional story about his late wife, Emily Clyburn's appreciation for Biden and everything he defended in the past and everything he is fighting for.

Clyburn, who was jailed for helping to organize many marches and demonstrations for civil rights, praised Biden at a moving press conference in North Charleston by saying: "We often talk about the leadership of this country, and there is no one to whom "Emily loved as a leader in this country more than she loved Joe Biden. I've been telling the media, I've known for a long time who I'm going to vote for. But I hadn't decided, well, not to share it with the public. But I want to let the public know that I am voting for Joe Biden. South Carolina should vote for Joe Biden. "

Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American in Congress, also encouraged others to vote for the former vice president during the Democratic primary.

The South Carolina Democrat said: "I've known for a long time who I was going to vote for. I'm going to vote for Joe Biden. South Carolinans should vote for Joe Biden. We know Joe. But most importantly, he knows us. ".

The legislator said he made the decision to make it public after an 80-year-old woman spoke with him at his accountant's funeral last week and asked who he will vote for.

He said: "I've been waiting to hear from you. I need to hear from you. This community wants to hear from you. At that moment I decided that I would not remain silent."

The congressman from South Carolina revealed: “I was wondering if we were doing the right thing or not, but I was never afraid of the future. While I am before you today, I fear for the future of this country. We don't need to make this country great again. This country is great. That is not our challenge. Our challenge is to make the greatness of this country accessible and affordable for all. That nobody with whom I have worked in public life is more committed to that motto, that promise I have with my constituents than Joe Biden. "

Biden is expected to win the South Carolina primary on Saturday.



