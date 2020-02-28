Jesse Tyler Ferguson tells the story behind the scenes of the jacuzzi with David Beckham

Joseph Marzullo

The actor of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; Remember how the soccer ace cameo appeared when he spoke with guest host Sean Hayes during an appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;.

"Modern Family"star Jesse Tyler Ferguson he loved his jacuzzi scenes with David Beckham in a recent episode of the show.

David and actress of "Friends" Courteney Cox Stripped of their swimsuits for the scene, Jesse and actor Eric Stonestreet joined them for the moment.

Talking to the guest host Sean Hayes during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"To be broadcast on Friday, February 28 on how the cameo came about, the 44-year-old actor revealed that he was" a little comfortable "with the setup after meeting the couple in 2017.

"I was very excited … I knew David Beckham a little earlier. Let me explain," he said. "I met him and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have you ever heard of her?"

"(We were) out of a SoulCycle class and they said: & # 39; We are big fans of the program & # 39;. And I said: & # 39; Well, if you ever want to come visit the set, take my number & # 39 ;. So I was texting with Victoria Beckham later that day and she said: & # 39; We would like to come tomorrow & # 39; ".

Jesse explained that "he was the host" of the couple's appearance when they came to visit and, after making a friendship, he added: "So I was already a little comfortable with David in the hot tub."

While "Modern Family" is scheduled to end after its 11th and final season later this year, Jesse is busy after announcing that he and her husband Justin Mikita They will become first-time parents in July.