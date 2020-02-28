Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the meeting of Victoria Spicy and David Beckham

Jesse Tyler Ferguson He doesn't want to brag, but he has the phone numbers of Posh and Becks.

On Friday Modern Family star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show and explained how that epic jacuzzi scene with David Beckham Y Courteney Cox came to be. While discussing the cameo full of stars, he told the guest host Sean Hayes who has become friendly with the soccer star and Victoria Beckham.

"I found them outside a SoulCycle class and they said," We are big fans of the show, "he began, calling the fashion designer,quot; spicy. " "And I was like, 'Well, if you ever want to come visit the set … & # 39; And she was like, & # 39; Take my number & # 39;. Then, I was texting with Victoria Beckham later that day and she said: "We would like to come tomorrow."

He continued: "Then, I hosted them on the set and everyone says:" The Beckhams are here. Have you heard that the Beckhams are here? & # 39; And I said: & # 39; Yes, they are my guests & # 39 ;. So I already felt comfortable with David in the hot tub. "