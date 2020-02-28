Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the meeting of Victoria Spicy and David Beckham

MediaPunch / Shutterstock; Matt Baron / Shutterstoc
Jesse Tyler Ferguson He doesn't want to brag, but he has the phone numbers of Posh and Becks.
On Friday Modern Family star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show and explained how that epic jacuzzi scene with David Beckham Y Courteney Cox came to be. While discussing the cameo full of stars, he told the guest host Sean Hayes who has become friendly with the soccer star and Victoria Beckham.
"I found them outside a SoulCycle class and they said," We are big fans of the show, "he began, calling the fashion designer,quot; spicy. " "And I was like, 'Well, if you ever want to come visit the set … & # 39; And she was like, & # 39; Take my number & # 39;. Then, I was texting with Victoria Beckham later that day and she said: "We would like to come tomorrow."
He continued: "Then, I hosted them on the set and everyone says:" The Beckhams are here. Have you heard that the Beckhams are here? & # 39; And I said: & # 39; Yes, they are my guests & # 39 ;. So I already felt comfortable with David in the hot tub. "
Before the episode premiere, the first Spice Girls One member turned to Instagram to share a memory of the Beckham family's visit.
"3 years later, @davidbeckham found a new #ModernFamily," subtitled the publication, where Victoria, David and their children Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Beckham cross Y Harper beckham You can see him relaxing with Jesse in Dunphy's living room.
Still on the subject of Modern Family, the Will and grace alum asked Jesse how to conclude the final season of the hit ABC comedy after his 11 year career.
"It's very emotional, I'm open to any advice you give me, because I'm really not treating it in an excellent way," Jesse said. "I think I am like repressing my feelings about it. It slips away in strange ways … I mean, I love it so much (the cast). It's very, very sad."
With the end of the series scheduled to air on April 8, Sean jokingly asked the star if there were already plans to restart. "Oh, God. I don't know," Jesse said, to which Sean replied: "In six months?"
Jessie laughed at the timeline and said, "I mean, we will probably be very old when they restart if we don't do it now. I have no idea …"
