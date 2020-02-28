Jesse Tyler Ferguson boasts of having Victoria and David Beckham's phone numbers

While Jesse Tyler Ferguson is not the type to show off, he does have the phone numbers of David and Victoria Beckham, which is something he likes to tell people, including Ellen DeGeneres in his namesake show earlier this week.

ME! Online collected in the Modern FamilyThe star's interview with the host where they discussed how they met, and also the jacuzzi scene with Courteney Cox and David Beckham. According to Tyler Ferguson, she has actually become quite friendly with Victoria and her husband.

Talking to the guest host, Sean Hayes, he explained that they were out of his SoulCycle class one night and told him they were big fans of the series. He joked that Victoria was "spicy." Jesse told them that they could go through the program set anytime they wanted, and the couple accepted it, and Victoria even offered her number.

Victoria told her through a text message that she and David wanted to go through the set the next day. That day on the set, everyone was talking about how the Beckhams were, and Tyler Ferguson says he said, "Yes, they are my guests."

Around that time, the episode was about to be released, and the Spice Girls student turned to IG to share the image of when they visited the Modern Family set. Victoria's appreciation of the program is not a surprise, considering how popular it has been since its creation.

Regarding how they intend to conclude the popular series, Jesse declared that it has been very emotional for all of them, especially after 11 years of doing so.

He explained that everything has been "very emotional,quot; for him, and that he has not been treating him properly. He feels that he has been pushing back his feelings, and that they have been supporting each other in strange ways. Sean then asked if they were going to restart a few times in the future.

Jesse said: "Oh, God, I don't know." He went on to say that they would probably be "really old,quot; when they finally decide to do it again. But at this time he has no idea what the future holds.



