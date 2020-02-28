Jerry Jones wants Jason Witten back with the cowboys in 2020 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media in the NFL Combine on Thursday and expressed his thoughts on the team's offseason plans, including the tight end of free agent Jason Witten. Jones said he would like Witten to return to the team for his 17th season.

Jerry Jones says he feels Jason Witten wants to play, thinks he can still play and would not want him to play for anyone but the Cowboys. But it seems that a return depends on whether Witten would feel comfortable with a reduced role with Mike McCarthy. – David Helman (@HelmanDC) February 27, 2020

Jones added that while he still believes that Witten can contribute to the Cowboys, he should feel comfortable in a reduced role in Mike McCarthy's offense.

Witten spoke last week saying he hoped he could continue playing for the Cowboys, but he realized that a return might not happen. “I want to play, I think I want to explore that. I think it's the right role. I feel I still have something to give, ”Witten said while presenting the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award at The Star in Frisco.

He added: "Of course, I want that to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I will always be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that that could mean that with all the changes, I might have to go elsewhere."

Witten returned to the Cowboys last season after a brief retreat that happened in the broadcast booth at ESPN's "Monday Night Football." The 37-year-old had 63 receptions for 529 yards and 4 touchdowns last season.

The Cowboys have the decision to make a tight end this offseason. Currently, tight end Dalton Schultz and Cole Hikutini are under contract, and Blake Jarwin is a restricted free agent.