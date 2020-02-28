Jerry Jones is "thinking,quot; about the return of Dez Bryant – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Jerry Jones has not spoken directly with Dez Bryant, but "I've been thinking about it a lot in the shower." “It should not be discarded. I'm thinking about it. " – David Helman (@HelmanDC) February 27, 2020

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has been hinting that he would like to return to the team by 2020, and owner Jerry Jones seems to like the idea. On Thursday, while talking to the media, Jones said he was considering a meeting with the all-time touchdown leader of the Cowboys.

“I've been thinking about it a lot in the shower. It should not be dismissed. I'm thinking about it. "Jones told David Helman of DallasCowboys.com.

After being eliminated from the Cowboys before the 2018 season, Bryant signed with New Orleans. He suffered a tear of the Achilles tendon in his second practice with the Saints uniform and was out throughout the 2019 season to fully recover.

%MINIFYHTMLfbabbbaca293451c507849e49f8517cd11% %MINIFYHTMLfbabbbaca293451c507849e49f8517cd12%

During this low season, Bryant has posted numerous videos showing him training and catching passes. He recently worked with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, hoping to get the attention of NFL general managers.

Bryant has admitted that he is willing to take on a minor role with the Cowboys' Twitter that he would like to play the role of Jason Witten.

Give me the role they gave Witten … without the possibility of Witten … let me play with Zeke Pollard Gallup Cooper Cobb Jarwin … … think about it … in the meantime I'm working – Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 19, 2020

Only time will tell if Cowboys fans will see a return of Dez Bryant to AT,amp;T Stadium, as the main office with 31 free agents includes quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones.

In his time with the team, Bryant had 531 receptions for 7459 yards and 73 touchdowns, however, he could not overshadow 1000 yards receiving in each of his last three seasons with the Cowboys.