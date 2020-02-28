Jennifer Lopez shows her short, natural hair as she heads to the gym: check it out!

Jennifer Lopez looks dazzling no matter what kind of look she chooses! The triple threat was shaking her natural hair when she was photographed by the paparazzi going to the gym without extensions.

Regardless, J.Lo. She still looked beautiful and also in the way of her life!

Obviously, that's not a secret since the 50-year-old actress, singer and dancer is often praised for her incredible body and youthful appearance. It is as if he never gets old!

With his wrinkle-free face and toned body that is better than the vast majority of women half his age, is it surprising that he always manages to stun no matter what he does?

That said, when she appeared in public swaying her hair shorter and more natural, it was like a reminder to fans that she is also human.

Of course, that doesn't mean it looked average in the least! Just a little more identifiable!

After all, who needs their extensions in the gym?

Jen's hair is beautiful but not as elegant and stylized as her usual red carpet.

Since fans have become accustomed to looking like a true goddess, the change quickly made headlines.

The shoulder-length hair was a bit wavy and messy to judge from the candid photos.

The artist wore a black short top and leggings with camouflage print along with a pair of white sneakers.

Sportswear hugged her in each curve, highlighting her out of this world body.

He also carried a personalized glass of black Guess crystal that had the letters "J.Lo,quot; written in silver sparkles.

On the other hand, the star had her phone, going to the gym to exercise!

After all, one cannot remain in such an enviable form without great work and dedication!

Fortunately, it seems that he really enjoys time in the gym, that's great!



