James Harden shoots Giannis Antetokounmpo after the All-Star joke

%MINIFYHTMLedd3c1b5b2c5645b6fea1a092ac098bd11% %MINIFYHTMLedd3c1b5b2c5645b6fea1a092ac098bd12%

James Harden didn't think that Giannis Antetokounmpo's joke about him was so funny.

%MINIFYHTMLedd3c1b5b2c5645b6fea1a092ac098bd13% %MINIFYHTMLedd3c1b5b2c5645b6fea1a092ac098bd14%

In an interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN, the Rockets star offered a strong response to Antetokounmpo's comments from the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft. When Harden was still available to choose, the reigning MVP said he was caught choosing between Kemba Walker and Trae Young. Charles Barkley of TNT asked why Antetokounmpo did not want "The Dribbler,quot;, which means Harden, and Antetokounmpo replied: "I want someone to pass the ball."

%MINIFYHTMLedd3c1b5b2c5645b6fea1a092ac098bd15% %MINIFYHTMLedd3c1b5b2c5645b6fea1a092ac098bd16%

He finally chose Walker, leaving Harden for the LeBron James squad.

MORE: Can Kyle Kuzma be a real game change for the Lakers?

Nichols referred to the "stereotypes,quot; that surround Harden's game and Antetokounmpo's little jab, and Harden quickly knocked them down.

"I think I have more assists than (Walker)," Harden said. "I don't see what the joke is. But I didn't even see it. I don't pay attention to things like that. I just know that none of them can mess with me."

Harden is averaging 7.3 assists per game, good for ninth in the NBA. Walker is far behind him in 5.0, the best brand in the Celtics but only in 37th place in the league in general. Walker (50.6) only throws two more passes per game than Harden (48.6), according to NBA.com tracking data.

James Harden addresses the comments that Giannis made during the All-Star draft of the assists: "I think I average more assists than he does, I think … I don't understand what the joke is." Later: "But I wish I could run and have 7 feet and sink." https://t.co/vRKMXpr3Wp pic.twitter.com/ecOzFoDsiQ – Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) February 28, 2020

But Harden was not done.

He went directly to Antetokounmpo and pointed to the lack of "skill,quot; in his game.

"I wish I could run, (have) 7 feet and run and just sink," Harden said. "Like, that doesn't require any skill at all. In fact, I have to learn to play basketball, how to have skill. I'll take that any day."

You can watch the full interview below. Oh, and if you're wondering, the Bucks and Rockets will meet on March 25 in Milwaukee.