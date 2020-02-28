Jack Grealish on how he threw the bad boy image to become the bright star of Aston Villa | Soccer news

















1:31



Aston Villa's captain, Jack Grealish, tells Sky Sports how he put up the bad press and the inconsistent way of his younger years to become the player he has become today.

Jack Grealish enters the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday against Manchester City as the captain and the golden boy of Aston Villa. But it has not always been that way.

No one would ever question the talent of the 24-year-old player, but, although he showed glimpses of his mercurial talent in his revolutionary days at Villa Park, he was far from guaranteeing that he would become the player he is today.

Grealish was still a teenager when he made the headlines, a year before Villa's descent, in the photo extended on a road in Ibiza on vacation in 2015. He started eight of the club's 12 initial games that season, but failed to impress and After the Frenchman Remi Garde took In November, he made a single row for the rest of the campaign.

It was more than a year later, a spectacular year in the Championship that had come and gone, that Grealish would emerge under the wing of former England captain John Terry and begin to become the player he always threatened to be.

His side of childhood lost the return to the Premier League by the width of a goal by Tom Cairney in his final play-off defeat against Fulham in Wembley, but Villa kept the young man, who was becoming increasingly his talisman, despite Tottenham's interest

Another 18 months later, and with the promotion now reached, Grealish is not only the Villa captain but his most important player, creating exactly one in four of his chances in his first season at the great moment, and will lead them in Wembley by the second time in less than a year this Sunday in the final of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City, live Sky Sports Football.

Maybe it's an obvious question. But how different is Grealish now from Grealish then?

"Very different," he says Sky Sports "Everything that happened in my life, good or bad, as for football, has made me the person I am today. I would not change anything."

"Everyone knows I had a little bad press when I was a little younger, but I wouldn't change it. That made me who I am today."

"I think I already started (a new chapter). In the last year, certain things happened and when I got injured, I had two serious injuries a couple of years ago, a kidney injury and then I did my pimples

"I was away for three or four months, and when you're out, it all really begins, you start thinking about what you really want to achieve."

"When I was young I could have been a bit immature, but now I know what I want to do in my career, play for Aston Villa, play for England and win trophies. That's the goal."

Despite more than £ 100 million investment last summer, and more in January with the arrival of Pepe Reina and Mbwana Samatta, the decline remains a very real possibility for Villa, who has lost his last three Premier League games and is out of the last three for just one place and one point

That has not prevented Grealish, in his own words, to play the best football of his career and enjoy some of the best statistics of his career; He is already enjoying his best goal season and has contributed six assists despite the difficulties of the Villa League.

"We are not working as well as we can," he admits. "We have left three losses in the league, so I feel that we are not where we want to be at this moment. But I have always said during this season that we are sure that we will stay awake. You never know what will happen in the future.

"I have always known what I can do and how good I can be, I never had any doubt, when I entered the Premier League that I would not be able to perform as I am. I hope it continues, I am scoring and creating a lot, and that is what main thing I need to do for the team. "