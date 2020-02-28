It's time to prepare for a US coronavirus pandemic. UU. – BGR

The coronavirus outbreak has the entire world to the limit. Countries like China and its neighbors have been particularly affected, but the COVID-19 disease has appeared worldwide. The United States has been particularly fortunate in the last two months, with only 14 confirmed cases of the virus from coast to coast, and the vast majority of those linked to travelers arriving from China.

Nobody wants to incite panic, this is often cited as a reason for the World Health Organization to delay its COVID-19 declaration as a pandemic, but there is a thin line between protecting against an overreaction and keeping people in Darkness. The truth is that preparing for a large-scale outbreak of the virus here in the United States is something that should be on everyone's mind, even if it does not finally materialize.

%MINIFYHTML449198caeaec2a50d79d1fdab4c34be311% %MINIFYHTML449198caeaec2a50d79d1fdab4c34be312%

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made it clear that it believes that the United States has not seen the worst of the virus and that we will eventually treat it on a much broader scale. Health officials believe that the significant disruption of daily life may be inevitable, as it has been in China and more recently in Japan, where schools are closed and closures are in place.

The virus has proved particularly difficult to contain due to a combination of factors. On the one hand, it can jump from person to person quite quickly, as has been shown in China. In addition, it can spread among people even when there are no symptoms present, which means that a seemingly healthy person could infect many others before obvious symptoms occur.

Knowing how to prepare for a pandemic across the country or even a localized outbreak can be difficult, and it is easy to be afraid of "overdoing it." You probably don't need to bury a shipping container in your backyard as someone from Preppers of the end of the world TV series, but having additional supplies on hand is always a good idea.

At a minimum, taking inventory of your current supplies and knowing how long you could live comfortably in a semi-closing scenario is important. That means having more than several things, including vital elements such as bottled water and any medications that you or your family need to take daily. Non-perishable food is always a good thing to have on hand too. Multiply your backup supplies according to the size of your home.

These are the basic principles that a person would need to not be greatly affected by a temporary blockade or government mandate that people remain at home while an outbreak is being treated. This does not mean that you should become a hoarder. In fact, far from that. Having just a few weeks of food and additional supplies on hand to ensure you don't have to leave your home is often a great start.

You can easily walk the line between preparation and panic, and stay on the right side by applying some common sense. If the worst happens, you are prepared. If not, it has a couple of boxes of bottled water and additional food for hot summer trips. It is a win / win.

Image source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock