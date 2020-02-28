It is unlikely that concussion replacements will be introduced, says Dr. FIFPRO | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8936046351005d566c63604696613aa811% %MINIFYHTML8936046351005d566c63604696613aa812%





Norwich captain Ben Godfrey receives attention for a head injury during the Premier League game against Crystal Palace

A member of the concussion expert group created to advise football lawmakers is "pessimistic,quot; about the possibility of temporary 10-minute concussion substitutions next season.

The Board of the International Football Association (IFAB) is holding its annual general meeting in Belfast on Saturday, with a discussion on the management and evaluation of suspected concussion on the agenda.

However, Dr. Vincent Gouttebarge, medical director of the global FIFPRO players' union, says "there was no consensus,quot; in terms of the best way forward when the expert group, which will advise the IFAB, met at the end of January .

It favors a 10-minute evaluation period for a player suspected of concussion with a temporary substitute who approaches and stays if the detached player is deemed unable to return.

When asked if he was hopeful that his favorite proposal would be tested next season, Gouttebarge said: "There was no consensus to do so within the group of experts. There was a bit of reluctance to move towards a temporary replacement."

"On Saturday I guess they are going to say that there was no consensus, that more time is needed to explore whether a temporary substitution should be the way to go, because a temporary substitute could be misused."

Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen was visibly unstable and had to be replaced after suffering a head injury against Ajax in the Champions League last year

"I am a little pessimistic that we are not going to have a clear decision very soon that I can change the laws of the game and provide medical teams with enough time to evaluate players with a possible concussion."

Gouttebarge said other panel members were worried that temporary substitutions could be misused or abused by players and coaches, but insisted that it was impossible and "ridiculous,quot; for a player to fake a concussion to gain an advantage.

"These kinds of thoughts were revealed: faking an injury is difficult, faking a concussion is not only difficult, it's a ridiculous assumption that people make," he said.

"We all know that players dive to receive a penalty, but fake a concussion? No. I think it's another level and another dimension."

"If you are afraid of that, IFAB may be entitled to have a pilot scheme in a particular country, and then evaluate in that country whether a coach / player misused this particular rule or not. But only to base a decision important about the health of a player only in an assumption like that, I feel it is ridiculous.

"Health and safety should be the number one priority. Three minutes (to evaluate a player) are not enough.

"We are on the move with the concussion record, but we are not moving very fast. We are very conservative in football, and I would say that compared to other contact sports where concussion is a problem, we become the ridiculous when it reaches our concussion approach again and again. "

The FIFA world governing body declined to comment on Gouttebarge's comments, and the IFAB was not immediately available for comment.