Is the coronavirus an epidemic or a pandemic? It depends on who is talking

All eyes have been on the coronavirus since it appeared in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019. Since then, the virus has made tens of thousands of people sick in more than three dozen countries, and its rapid advance in Asia, The Middle East and Europe have generated fears that a pandemic could be on the horizon.

The World Health Organization has referred to the outbreak as an "epidemic,quot; rather than a "pandemic." But on Friday, he increased his assessment of the overall spread risk and the risk of impact of the coronavirus outbreak from "high,quot; to "very high."

What is the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic?

According to the W.H.O., an epidemic is explained as a regional outbreak of a disease that spreads unexpectedly. The C.D.C. He calls it "an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected,quot; in that area.