Is the coronavirus an epidemic or a pandemic? It depends on who is talking

All eyes have been on the coronavirus since it appeared in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019. Since then, the virus has made tens of thousands of people sick in more than three dozen countries, and its rapid advance in Asia, The Middle East and Europe have generated fears that a pandemic could be on the horizon.
The World Health Organization has referred to the outbreak as an "epidemic,quot; rather than a "pandemic." But on Friday, he increased his assessment of the overall spread risk and the risk of impact of the coronavirus outbreak from "high,quot; to "very high."
What is the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic?
According to the W.H.O., an epidemic is explained as a regional outbreak of a disease that spreads unexpectedly. The C.D.C. He calls it "an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected,quot; in that area.
"Typically, an outbreak becomes an epidemic when it spreads a lot in a particular country, sometimes in a particular region, such as Zika," said Lawrence O. Gostin, a professor of global health law at the University on Tuesday. from Georgetown. "While it is believed that a pandemic is a broad geographic extension of a disease in many parts of the world, on many continents."
Who can declare a pandemic?
Both terms are often used in reference to the coronavirus outbreak, but the way they are used is subjective, and there are no strict rules on when to use them, Gostin said.
Last month, the W.H.O. declared the outbreak as a global health emergency. This week, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of the WHO, said the decision to use the word "pandemic,quot; was based on "a continuous assessment,quot; of the geographical spread of the virus, the severity of its effects and its impact. in society.
He added: “Does this virus have pandemic potential? Of course yes. Are we there yet? According to our evaluation, not yet.
So far, health officials have not witnessed "the uncontrolled global spread,quot; of the virus, nor evidence of "serious illness or death on a large scale," said Dr. Tedros.
What is stopping the W.H.O. of using "pandemic,quot;?
According to Mr. Gostin, there are two reasons why Dr. Tedros did not call the outbreak a pandemic: because the outbreak can still be contained and try to avoid unnecessary panic.
"I wanted to create a seriousness, a purpose, but not an exaggerated reaction," Gostin said. “No more travel bans. No more city closures. No more exhaustion of human rights and economic activity. "
Gostin said the outbreak was still contagious, although other experts have disputed that claim. But if the outbreak reaches a level where it could no longer be controlled, it would go to a pandemic phase.
The W.H.O. no longer uses a system of six phases, ranging from Phase 1, without reports of animal influenza that causes human infections, to Phase 6, a pandemic, according to Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for W.H.O.
"Groups of several organizations are working to define the pandemic of this new virus, which could take some time," Jasarevic said.
So far, most of the cases, groups and outbreaks observed have been traceable, which means that health officials have not seen evidence of widespread community transmission, he said. Some countries have even slowed or stopped the transmission.
Does it matter what we call it?
The terms epidemic and pandemic imply different approaches to a health crisis, said Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an academic at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety.
An epidemic suggests that the virus may be geographically limited and that the intervention of health agencies could help stop the spread. For a pandemic, where many places could be affected, there may be consequences for how many people or how much money or supplies are available, he said.
When an outbreak covers the world, international groups like W.H.O. and the United Nations has to divide its resources into a larger territory than during a regional epidemic, he said. That would make a pandemic much harder to handle.
The approach to dealing with the pathogen could also be different, said Dr. Nuzzo. If cases are everywhere, the authorities may stop trying to prevent them from entering a country and focus on treating the disease, stop the spread of the pathogen and protect vulnerable people.
Where has the coronavirus spread?
There have been more than 80,000 confirmed cases of coronaviruses worldwide, according to a report on Thursday from the W.H.O. Most of those cases have been reported in China, where more than 2,700 people have died.
Beyond the borders of China, the virus has spread to 46 countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and America, killing at least 57 people.
Should people be worried?
US health officials on Tuesday warned that the coronavirus will likely spread in the United States and recommended that hospitals, businesses and schools begin making preparations.
"It's not so much about whether this will happen anymore, but rather about when exactly this will happen." said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
Cases in the United States will require an increase in public health measures, said Dr. Peter Rabinowitz, professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at the University of Washington.
Health officials are still determining whether some countries with cases of coronavirus will stabilize or if new infections will significantly increase cases.
"The situation could definitely get worse and that must be understood," said Dr. Rabinowitz. "At the same time, it is worrying enough now that preparations should be underway to be ready for a situation that is getting worse."
Daniel Victor and Sui-Lee Wee contributed reports.